Judges and legal workers at Huddersfield County Court may be on the move.

Developers have applied to convert Huddersfield’s civil court – Queensgate House – into 156 student flats.

The building on the ring road – opposite the Co-op building – handles non-criminal trials such as ‘small claims court’ or people seeking compensation from businesses.

But that appears to be coming to an end as documents submitted to Kirklees Council reveal the court’s lease is due to run out at the end of December.

The Ministry of Justice and the manager of the court have been approached for comment on whether it is relocating or closing down completely.

Neither has been able to confirm what is going on at this stage.

Smaller courts have been closing across West Yorkshire in recent years.

The Ministry of Justice has shut down magistrates’ courts in Dewsbury, Halifax and Wakefield along with Calderdale’s County Court.

Kirklees coroner’s court has also been scrapped with cases now heard in Bradford.

The County Court has occupied two floors of Queensgate House since it was constructed in the early 1990s.

But developers have claimed the top floor of the three-storey building has been empty for five of the past eight years.

The company behind the plan, Union Property Services, now wants to convert it into “high quality” student accommodation – increasing its height by four floors with a new sloping roof.

Inside it would feature a gym and a common room and have 84 cycle parking spaces in the basement.

The site has been allocated for employment use in the council’s Local Plan, but the developers say it is ideal for students as it is only 200 metres from Huddersfield University.

And they point out the council has already given the green light for student flats next door.

Plans to demolish the adjacent retail site, featuring the Majestic wine warehouse and the Pet Warehouse, were approved in 2015 but so far have not begun.

Developers were given the green light to flatten the current structure and build a five-storey block containing 60 student flats.

The proposal also featured 13 town houses to the rear which would be accessed from Chapel Street.

The site was at one time a petrol station and large fuel tanks are still thought to be underneath the car park.

Meanwhile, plans to convert another landmark building on the ring road have been approved.

Developers have been given the go-ahead to create 98 apartments at Crown House at Southgate.

The 10-storey-high building in front of the now demolished former leisure centre, is currently vacant offices.

The developers have said 73 of the flats will be two bed, 20 one bed, one three bed, two four bed and two five bed.

Twenty-five parking spaces would be provided at the lower ground floor level.