A couple say their £44,400 Range Rover has been plagued with so many problems they have put a poster on it WARNING others against buying one.

Trevor and Ann Heley, who are both retired, bought the 4x4 vehicle under two years ago from a dealership but claim it drives them round the bend after a series of issues.

A sticker on the car reads: “Range Rover Evoque - this is the worst car purchase I have ever made. Be warned!”

The pair bought their car brand new from Huddersfield-based Rocar Moores Land Rover, which was taken over by Rybrook Group four months later.

Problems with the Range Rover Evoque allegedly included the ECO system not working, the tailgate rattling and the brake disks and pads needing replaced.

After what the couple, of Fixby, claim was limited help from the companies involved, they say their ‘only alternative’ was to put warning signs on it.

“It hasn’t come easy to attach the signs. We feel embarrassed about admitting we own a vehicle that we are so dissatisfied with,” Trevor said.

Trevor, a retired engineer, and Ann, a retired nurse, also claim that the rear camera is useless in rain or damp conditions, the surround camera system is useless in the dark and the operation of the electric handbrake is impractical.

Trevor said: “There have been numerous previous problems with the vehicle and with the dealership not complying with Jaguar Land Rover protocols or following their own working instructions.

“Unfortunately, we cannot come to an amicable agreement with Jaguar Land Rover or their dealer. We have lost all faith with the Evoque and Jaguar Land Rover.

“Jaguar Land Rovers’ attitude is that they want us to just grin and bear owning a vehicle that, we feel, is not of satisfactory quality, is not fit for purpose nor is as described.”

The couple say they will list the car for sale on eBay for a “reasonable” price.

A Jaguar Land Rover spokeswoman said: "At this stage the case with Mr and Mrs Heley is currently active. Our executive team have been working for some time to draw this to a satisfactory close.

"Until the case is closed we cannot comment any further, however we are working hard to resolve this."