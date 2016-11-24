Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 8:

Sameed Hussain, 23, Jackroyd Lane, Newsome. Resisted a police constable and failed to stop driving when ordered to stop in Huddersfield on September 25. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Matthew Stephen Keogh, 27, Bishops Court, Berry Brow. Assaulted Amanda Jones on Bishops Court, Berry Brow, on October 20. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Bianca Roxana Serbam, 24, Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Stole a black leather jacket worth £39.99 from Tk Maxx, Kingsgate Centre, Huddersfield, on October 10. Community order made for 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kyle Jones, 19, Sunnyview Crescent, Deighton. Possession of cannabis on Sheepridge Road, Sheepridge, on August 8. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Kieron Joe Marney, 37, Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Stole two bottles of whisky worth £60 from the Co-op, Westbourne Road, Huddersfield, on June 13 and took a vehicle without the owner’s consent, drove it without insurance and caused damage to it on Falcon Street, Newsome, on October 16. Handed an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Alistair Boothroyd, 44, Calton Street, Fartown. Harassed Elaine Orme between August 20 and October 18. Restraining order made banning him from being on Ings Mill Avenue, Clayton West, or contacting or approaching Elaine Orme in any way until November 7, 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Darrell Clarke, 24, Howden Close, Cowlersley. Assaulted Shannon Cockroft and damaged a vacuum cleaner and mirror worth £45 on Chapel Terrace, Crosland Moor, on October 22. Also assaulted Sharon Cockroft and damaged a fireplace at the same address on October 23. Community order made. Fined £130 and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £85.

Wayne Shannon McCluskey, 32, Ruth Street, Newsome. Assaulted Claire Holt and damaged two windows worth £400 on Horse Bank Drive, Lockwood, on October 21. Restraining order made banning him from being on Horse Bank Drive, Lockwood, or contacting or approaching Claire Holt until May 7, 2017. Fined £255 and ordered to pay £300 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Parker, 47, New Avenue, Kirkheaton. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Bankfield Lane, Kirkheaton, on October 2. Restraining order made banning him from entering 11 Bank Field Lane, Kirkheaton, or contacting or approaching Jinette Lampe other than via a third part to arrange child contact until November 7, 2018. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan Buckley, 28, Diamond Street, Moldgreen. Breached a restraining order on July 8, while already subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of criminal damage. Community order made. Fined £30 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Graham Darby, 34, of no fixed address. Assaulted Charmayne Lee on Nettleton Road, Mirfield, on August 6. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jake Wilby, 19, Fairview Road, Carlinghow, Batley, Assaulted Sabina Sibbick-Beganovic and knocked her unconscious on Ealing Court, Batley, between August 14 and 17. Handed a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Samuel James Foley, 27, School Lane, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, as failed to attend unpaid work sessions. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £50 costs.

Leon Shooter, 18, Farfield Road, Almondbury. Assault of two people and attempted robbery of an iPod and wallet from two others at the junction of Fernside Avenue and Tinderley Grove on April 1. Also possession of cannabis on Mitchell Avenue, Waterloo, on April 4 and failure to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on September 5. Detention and training order made for eight months in total. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Timothy John Theaker, 45, Mitchell Avenue, Waterloo. Drink driving on Somerset Road, Almondbury, on October 20. Fined £340 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Jamie Lee David Wadsworth, 22, Trinity Street, Huddersfield. Possession of cannabis in Huddersfield on October 19. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 9:

Matthew Carey, 30, of no fixed address. Stole £2,640 from Alan Ingle at The Pear Tree Inn, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, on July 28, 2013, and committed frauds by ordering goods from Como Brasserie, Brighton, knowing he did not have the means to pay on August 18, 2013. Also failed to surrender to custody at Dewsbury Police Station on September 6, 2013. Jailed for 14 weeks in total. Ordered to pay an £80 surcharge.

Michael John McDonnell, 44, Manchester Road, Milnsbridge. Stole tools worth approximately £2,725 belonging to Samuel Testro on King Street, Lindley, between September 3 and 4, and a nail gun worth £500 belonging to David Robinson on Golcar Brow Road, Paddock, on October 14. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence made by Sheffield Magistrates’ Court for a previous offence of driving while disqualified. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for 26 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

John Noel, 56, Park Drive, Huddersfield. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Raymond Woods, 60, Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Breached a criminal behaviour order outside Ex Service Taxis, St George’s Square, Huddersfield, on October 14. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge order imposed by Kirklees Magistrates’ Court. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on November 3. Fined £170 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Csaba Bogdan, 24, Trinity Street, Batley. Assaulted Cintia Kalanyos and Christopher Campion on Cliffe Street, Dewsbury, on August 3. The assault on Christopher Campion was racially aggravated. Community order made for 160 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £500 costs.

Liam Reddihough, 25, Low Fell Close, Keighley. Assaulted Joanne Ghafoor on Compeigne Avenue, Keighley, on August 5. Community order made of 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £620 costs.

Isack Semere, 18, Holays, Dalton. Possession of a kitchen knife in a public place, namely Kirkgate, Huddersfield, on October 13. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months, pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Elham Zareie-Ghotbabadi, 30, Bradley Road, Huddersfield. Failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting entitlement to income support. Curfew imposed with electronic monitoring for five weeks.

Luke Birkhead, 28, Myrtle Drive, Illingworth, Halifax. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in Calderdale on August 27. Fined £160 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £500 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Jason Caswell, 43, Aylesbury Street, Keighley. Stole meat worth £100 on January 26 and meat worth £70 on January 27, both from the Co-op, Main Street, Burley in Wharfedale, Ilkley. Stole meat worth £150 from the Co-op, Main Street, Menston, Ilkley, and assaulted James Williment in Ilkley on January 27. Also stole various joints of meat worth £376 on February 2 and four jars of Nescafe Gold coffee worth £16 on February 3, all from the Co-op, Broomhill Avenue, Keighley. Then failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on October 19. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks. Fined £376 and ordered to pay £250 compensation in total for the thefts and £50 for assault, and £60 costs.

Michael Robert Ingham, 44, Langdale Street, Elland. Attempted to trespass at Kevan Jon Women’s Fashions, Berwick Mill, Square Road, Halifax, with intent to steal, between July 27 and 30. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Mark Jonathon Roberts, 32, Wellington Walk, Eightlands Road, Dewsbury. Threatened a court witness in Dewsbury between October 8 and 23, intending to pervert the cause of justice. Jailed for 16 weeks. Restraining order made banning him from contacting Katie Scott, Joy Gomerdal, Bradley Plews or Katrina Katsambis and from being on Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury, between 9pm and 11pm daily until November 8, 2018. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Emily Timmins, 26, Clarke Street, Westborough, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with a community protection notice in Dewsbury between June 2 and July 2. Fined £440 and ordered to pay a £44 surcharge and £313.61 costs. Remedial order made to clear land at 10, Clarke, Westborough, Dewsbury, within 28 days.

James Anthony Abson, 23, Moor Stone Place, Halifax. Assaulted Zaid Kazim Almohammed and Daniel Dixon and damaged a vehicle belonging to Quratulain Chaudry in Halifax on June 25. Jailed for 20 weeks in total. Ordered to pay £115 compensation.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 10:

Jonathan Warren Johnson, 41, Ouzelwell Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Assaulted Rebecca Hartley in Dewsbury on February 19. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Asam Bashir, 35, Ripon Street, Halifax. Stole a wing mirror lens worth £30 from a Mini Cooper belonging to Russell Greenwood, two wing mirror caps, wing mirror glass and side indicator lenses worth £200 from a Toyota Yaris belonging to Michael Eastwood, and wing mirror glass worth £23 from a VW Polo belonging to Jack Rice in Halifax on April 17. Also caused £60-worth of damage to the wing mirror of a VW Jetta belonging to Kevin Souter, also in Halifax on April 17. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £317 compensation in total and a £30 surcharge.

Daniel James Amey, 33, Bentley Street, Lockwood. Stole six bottles of wine worth £72.24 from Lockwood Road Service Station on November 4 and six bags worth £459.94 from Tk Maxx, Huddersfield on November 9. Jailed for 24 weeks in total.

Jade Brauner, 19, Holme Park Court, Berry Brow, Huddersfield. Grew five cannabis plants and found in possession of cannabis on Holme Park Court, Berry Brow, on July 17. Fined £20 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Brook, 28, Headfield Road, Newsome. Drunk and disorderly on White Hart Drive, Newsome, on August 31. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Charles William Ian Dickinson, 60, Bridley Drive, Slaithwaite. Drink driving on Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor, on October 21. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Adam Thomas Turner, 24, Hoyland Road, Kettlethorpe. Damaged a door belonging to Kirklees Council and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster, on Chinewood Avenue, Batley, on September 20. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for nine weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Carl Steven Wood, 27, Whinney Hill Park, Brighouse. Drink driving without insurance on Red Doles Road, Fartown, on October 20. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Aftab Khan, 24, Park House Drive, Dewsbury. Breached a restraining order on August 27. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £500 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 11:

Tracy Doris Pinder, 40, Talbot Avenue, Edgerton. Speeding in Huddersfield on April 22. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

David Dewhirst, 33, Firthcliffe Road, Littletown, Liversedge. Possession of cannabis at Huddersfield Police Station on September 7. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Michelle Barbosa-Desilva, 38, Croft Street, Paddock. Handling of stolen goods, namely a car worth £2,500 belonging to Gurpreet Singh, and driving without a licence or insurance in Huddersfield on June 22. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £310 costs.

James Olsen, 31, Croft Street, Paddock. Handling of stolen goods, namely a car worth £2,500 belonging to Gurpreet Singh, and driving without insurance in Huddersfield on June 22. Fined £135 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £310 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 14:

Toni Louise Keane, 30, Langdale Street, Elland. Stole three Armani gift sets worth £148.50 from Boots, Great Northern Retail Park, Huddersfield on October 21. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on November 10. Jailed for 12 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Wayne Andrew Ahmad, 44, Duke Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Driving under the influence of drugs in Dewsbury on August 9. Fined £30 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 40 months.

Waqas Hussain, 30, Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards a member of the public and a police constable in Dewsbury on September 22. Also assaulted Aiyub Patel on Savile Grove, Savile Town, Dewsbury, on October 30, and breached a restraining order on November 12. Community order made for 280 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Fahima Kandawala, 28, Woodside Crescent, Staincliffe, Batley. Drove while using a mobile phone in Dewsbury on July 18. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £150 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Abdul Mattalib, 36, Hyde Park Road, Halifax. Assaulted Paul Skorzeny at Tesco, Haugh Shaw Road, Savile Park, Halifax on April 11. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £180 costs.

Karl David Prust, 47, Wren Street, Paddock. Drink driving on Clement Street, Crosland Moor, on July 30. Fined £330 and ordered to pay a £33 surcharge and £310 costs. Banned from driving for 23 months.

Ibrahim Gul, 18, Ravens Avenue, Scout Hill, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a youth rehabilitation order made by Leeds Youth Court, as failed to attend an appointment on October 14, a reparation session on October 15 and home visits on October 15 and 16. Order to continue. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for three months.