Huddersfield criminology student hit sister-in-law with a baseball bat in 'storm in a teacup'

  • By

Mohammed Usman Khan, of Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe, appeared at Leeds Crown Court charged with assault

A baseball bat
A Huddersfield university student has been given a suspended jail sentence for hitting his sister-in-law with a baseball bat.

Leeds Crown Court heard criminology undergraduate Mohammed Usman Khan received a text message from his pregnant wife Hannah on November 20 last year saying she wanted to end the relationship.

Robert Stevenson prosecuting told the court yesterday he initially replied ‘okay’ but on returning home to Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, he became angry when he discovered she had told his mother and sisters she was leaving.

The court heard Hannah told Khan her own sister and mother were coming to collect her - so he picked up the baseball bat and threatened to smash up their car when they arrived.

She discovered he had locked them in and hidden the keys. She found a spare set, and went out to meet her mother and sister who had just arrived.

Her husband followed her out and went towards the car with the bat. Hannah jumped in the way but Khan swung the bat and caught her sister on her leg, causing bruising.

His family came out and calmed the situation, while Hannah went back inside for her belongings - only to find he had locked her in again.

“It seems he did not want her to leave,” said Mr Stevenson.

During a scuffle at the front door, Hannah was struck by the door and was taken to hospital. Khan was arrested and later bailed.

Elyas Patel, representing Khan, said their daughter was born in May this year and because of his bail conditions he was not able to take part in the birthing process.

Leeds Crown Court
He was still hopeful of them getting back together and having a full father’s role.

His actions were out of character and a “moment of utter folly” which he deeply regretted.

His wife blamed her pregnancy hormones for a “storm in a teacup.”

He had the baseball bat intending to damage the car in his emotional state and had not planned to assault anybody.

About to start his second year at university, he was “normally a peaceful, caring and affable young man.”

Khan, 21, admitted assault by beating to his sister-in-law and possessing an offensive weapon.

He was given an eight month prison sentence suspended for 12 months with 20 activity days which would include a safer relationship course.

Recorder Kate Tulk said as a result of his actions last November “you missed out on a large chunk of your baby daughter’s life.”

She said taking a baseball bat into what was already a heated situation was only going to make things worse but she accepted he had a previous exemplary character.

