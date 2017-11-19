Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dancers in Huddersfield are hoping they’ve helped to set a new world record today (Sun).

Fifty-seven members of the Audrey Spencer School of Dance – with ages ranging from five to 48 – took part in a nationwide Tapathon at the Colne Valley Leisure Centre in Slaithwaite.

The aim was to break the Guinness World Record for the most number of people tap dancing at the same time, to the same routine and the same music.

Dance schools from across the country took part in the record bid organised by The Performers Project – all beginning at 1pm and dancing to the song Faith by Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande.

Joanne Perkins, owner of the Audrey Spencer School of Dance, said: “We had to have a group photograph where the dancers could be counted and two witnesses to confirm we adhered to the guidelines but it will be a week or two before all the numbers are collated and we find out if the record has been broken.”

She added: “We took part last year for the first time, but the record bid fell short by a few hundred.”

The record bid was also a fundraiser for BBC Children in Need. The dancers paid £10 for T-shirts which they wore for the event. Each participant also got a certificate of achievement.

The dance school also held a tombola and cake stall to swell the takings and raise more than £800 for Children in Need.

Joanne said the dancers had been practising the routine for the past four weeks during their weekly classes at the dance school which is based at Bates Mill in Queen Street South.