Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

Huddersfield designer's unique exhibition of gloves

Angharad Thomas' unique gloves feature in exhibition

Angharad Thomas knitting gloves
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

The glove certainly does fit for designer Angharad Thomas.

The Edgerton knitting expert has been inspired by gloves made from traditional Scottish and Yorkshire patterns to design and knit gloves which are now going on display.

Her hand-made creations will be exhibited at the Bankfield Museum in Halifax in a show entitled Hand in Glove, which launches on November 12 with a free talk at 2pm.

Glove knitter Angharad Thomas of Edgerton having an exhibition at Bankfield Museum, Halifax.

The 66-year-old said: “I’ve knitted all my life and in the 80s I was given a pair of gloves which I thought were Yorkshire gloves but came from Sanquhar which is a small town in Scotland.

“I decided to have a go at knitting these gloves and I’ve also knitted Yorkshire Dales gloves and both will appear in this exhibition.”

The Yorkshire designer and knitter spends more than 40 hours knitting each pair of gloves, but it takes even longer to create the pattern.

Glove knitter Angharad Thomas of Edgerton having an exhibition at Bankfield Museum, Halifax.

Most of the gloves in her exhibition are made for friends but she also takes commissions.

The mother-of-three said: “I do enjoy it. I particularly enjoy the design and working out how patterns go, how they’ll fit and make them suitable for the person. I have friends in the Faroe Islands so I’ve found a pattern traditional to them to create their gloves.”

Anghrad is a former art and design lecturer and is a volunteer at the Knitting and Crochet Guild based in Holmfirth.

Gloves knitted by Angharad Thomas of Edgerton who is having an exhibition at Bankfield Museum, Halifax.

She has designed patterns for an American magazine and currently has a pattern in Britain’s The Knitter magazine.

Her gloves will be on show alongside historic gloves, tools, sketchbooks and vintage publications from Bankfield Museum and the Knitting and Crochet Guild collections.

Hand in Glove runs from November 12 to January 14 at the Bankfield Museum, Boothtown Road, Halifax, 10am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday. Entry is free.

Today's top stories

Will more leave the town centre? Reaction to town's knife attacks Warning after Honley house fire Reason for M62 closure
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Heathrow gets a third runway but what about the North?

Mid Yorkshie Chamber of Commerce chief Martin Hathaway said the Heathrow decision must not mean neglecting the regions

Previous Articles

Huddersfield knitters on campaign trial - to revive the art

We'd love to see children in schools taking up knitting

Related Tags

In The News
Museums
Places
Huddersfield
Halifax
Holmfirth
Edgerton

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Linthwaite
    Hundreds say goodbye to Sair Inn landlord Ron Crabtree
  2. Ask Examiner
    Ask Examiner: Which club has the highest tally of football banning orders?
  3. Royal Mail
    Fancy a job with Royal Mail this Christmas?
  4. Sheepridge
    Three arrested after shot fired in Sheepridge
  5. Kirklees Council
    Why was Farnley Country Park dropped by Kirklees Council?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent