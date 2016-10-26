Huddersfield designer's unique exhibition of gloves

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The glove certainly does fit for designer Angharad Thomas.

The Edgerton knitting expert has been inspired by gloves made from traditional Scottish and Yorkshire patterns to design and knit gloves which are now going on display.

Her hand-made creations will be exhibited at the Bankfield Museum in Halifax in a show entitled Hand in Glove, which launches on November 12 with a free talk at 2pm.

Glove knitter Angharad Thomas of Edgerton having an exhibition at Bankfield Museum, Halifax.

The 66-year-old said: “I’ve knitted all my life and in the 80s I was given a pair of gloves which I thought were Yorkshire gloves but came from Sanquhar which is a small town in Scotland.

“I decided to have a go at knitting these gloves and I’ve also knitted Yorkshire Dales gloves and both will appear in this exhibition.”

The Yorkshire designer and knitter spends more than 40 hours knitting each pair of gloves, but it takes even longer to create the pattern.

Glove knitter Angharad Thomas of Edgerton having an exhibition at Bankfield Museum, Halifax.

Most of the gloves in her exhibition are made for friends but she also takes commissions.

The mother-of-three said: “I do enjoy it. I particularly enjoy the design and working out how patterns go, how they’ll fit and make them suitable for the person. I have friends in the Faroe Islands so I’ve found a pattern traditional to them to create their gloves.”

Anghrad is a former art and design lecturer and is a volunteer at the Knitting and Crochet Guild based in Holmfirth.

Gloves knitted by Angharad Thomas of Edgerton who is having an exhibition at Bankfield Museum, Halifax.

She has designed patterns for an American magazine and currently has a pattern in Britain’s The Knitter magazine.

Her gloves will be on show alongside historic gloves, tools, sketchbooks and vintage publications from Bankfield Museum and the Knitting and Crochet Guild collections.

Hand in Glove runs from November 12 to January 14 at the Bankfield Museum, Boothtown Road, Halifax, 10am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday. Entry is free.