Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield police officer has praised Coronation Street writers for showing child grooming scenes before the watershed.

Pc Sally Baines, who works in Huddersfield CID, responded to news that viewers watching the scenes last night (Wednesday) had described them as ‘uncomfortable’.

The storyline focuses on 16-year-old character Bethany Platt, played by Lucy Fallon, who is unknowingly being groomed by an older man she believes is her boyfriend.

(Photo: ITV)

Scenes last night showed the schoolgirl at a party hosted by 35-year-old groomer Nathan, as he parades her in front of older men who appear to be a child sex ring.

Viewers criticised Corrie writers for screening the scenes on the 7.30pm show, with some even suggesting the plot exploited real-life survivors of child sexual exploitation (CSE).

But Sally Baines wrote on Twitter: “Watching grooming on Corrie might be ‘uncomfortable’, but it’s so important that you know the signs of CSE.”

The storyline coincides with Child Sexual Exploitation Awareness Day on Saturday.

Det Sgt Dionne Stratford, from Kirklees’ CSE Safeguarding Team, said: “It’s important that people know and recognise the signs of exploitation, particularly young people.

“I couldn’t comment on the show, but anything that raises awareness is a good thing.”