A Crown Court Recorder suspended a jail sentence as an “exceptional” course after hearing a man had completely changed his life since drugs were seized in his home three years ago.

Leeds Crown Court heard yesterday the prosecution had no explanation for the considerable delay in charging Tony Lucas with offences concerning the drugs found on March 3, 2014 when he was working as a DJ in Huddersfield.

James Gelsthorpe, representing Lucas, said after three months his bail had been lifted and when he heard nothing more he thought that was the end of the matter only to hear he would be prosecuted years later.

The court was told officers executed a search warrant in 2014 at his then flat at the Melting Point on Firth Street in Huddersfield town centre seizing cocaine, Ecstasy, mephedrone and ketamine with an estimated value of around £900. They also seized £2,300 in cash and three phones.

The phones were examined and contained messages relating to drug trafficking between April 2012 and March 2014.

Initially Lucas said the drugs were for his own use but later admitted he would have supplied friends and people he knew.

Mr Gelsthorpe said as a DJ Lucas had found himself mixing in a drug culture but following the seizure he took the decision himself to change. He had not only sought the help of Lifeline but had ended up mentoring others with drug problems.

He had also changed his employment and was now a freelance assistant film director.

Mr Gelsthorpe urged the court not to jail him immediately as the guidelines suggested.

He said: “The public is far better served by that than sending him to prison – few places are worse for a recovered drug addict than a custodial environment.”

Lucas, 30, of Long Lane, Dalton, admitted possessing cocaine, Ecstasy, mephedrone and ketamine with intent to supply and was sentenced to two years in prison suspended for two years. He was also ordered to do 140 hours unpaid work.

Recorder Tahir Khan QC told Lucas he could take an exceptional course.

He accepted his remorse was genuine for having involved himself in such serious offending when he was working as a DJ which had resulted in his own addiction to drugs.

The judge added: “You have displayed exemplary conduct in the way you have dealt with your arrest and in particular the demonstration of a real commitment to break the habit you had. You have done everything you possibly could do to rehabilitate yourself.”