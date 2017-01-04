Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists in Huddersfield are braced for a new year rise in fuel prices – as figures show UK drivers are already paying more than they were at the start of 2016.

Data from motoring organisation the AA shows that UK drivers are paying about 15p a litre or more than £8 for a full tank of petrol than they were 12 months ago.

UK petrol prices now average 117.9p a litre for unleaded against 102.69p this time last year. It means prices have returned to their level of December, 2014. Diesel has reached 120.35p compared to 105.99p 12 months ago.

Prices for unleaded at the pumps in Huddersfield are generally lower than the UK average – ranging from about 113.9p to 117.9p. Diesel prices range from about 115.9p to 120.9. Supermarket filling stations are offering the lowest prices locally.

The rising cost of filling up follows an increase in oil prices on global commodity markets to an 18-month high of $58 a barrel after major oil producing countries agreed to a cut in production. The fall in the value of the pound is also contributing as wholesale petrol is priced in dollars, making it more expensive when sterling falls.

Some analysts are now experts are forecasting a further rise in petrol prices over the course of 2017.

A spokesman for website petrolprices.com said: “2017 is going to be another difficult year for fuel prices with many significant events taking place that could impact costs – upwards or downwards. While it seems highly unlikely that we’ll see extremes of pricing near the 145p per litre levels of 2012, we do expect prices to reach between 120p and 130p per litre at certain points in 2017.”

AA spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Drivers have had a bad start to 2017, seeing 1p, 2p and even 3p ticking up on the fuel price boards over the Christmas and New Year holiday period. Petrol is back to where it was in December, 2014, and diesel at a level last seen in July 2015.

“Sadly, in the absence of fuel price transparency to tell them what is feeding these high prices, drivers will be blaming retailers for taking advantage of the festive period.

“All in all, with the cold weather, it’s been a pretty miserable return to work.”

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers should remember that while the oil price is the biggest variable affecting fuel prices, it is not the only one.

“With fuel traded in dollars, the dollar/sterling exchange rate also has a bearing on what retailers pay, and in turn what we pay when we fill up. A weaker pound, as we have seen since the EU vote, can see forecourt prices rise but a stronger pound can do the reverse.

“The unprecedented political situation on both sides of the Atlantic has the potential to buffet the exchange rate significantly through next year.