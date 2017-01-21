Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield drug dealer who put his fists up in the town’s A&E department has had his jail term cut by top judges.

Thomas Michael Patrice, 31, of Dewhurst Road, Fartown, was imprisoned for six years and two months at Leeds Crown Court on June 14 last year.

On June 2 2015, police noticed a distinctive Volkswagen Golf in Huddersfield, Lord Justice Simon told London’s Appeal Court.

They began to follow the car but it sped off. Just 15 minutes later, the same officers were called to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

They noticed Patrice’s Golf parked at the hospital where he became involved in a dispute with another man.

A&E department staff tried to intervene, but Patrice ‘remained aggressive’ and raised his fists.

When police searched the Volkswagen, they found 6.78 grams of crack cocaine.

They also discovered £10,000 cash hidden in the roof lining of the car and another £1,355 in the glove compartment.

Patrice was released on bail.

But when police raided another address connected to him on March 23 last year, they found 10.7 grams of cocaine.

Patrice admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words, and having crack cocaine and cocaine with intent.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing and concealing criminal property.

He had previous convictions for robbery, possessing a firearm and affray but none for drug crimes, the court heard.

His lawyers argued today that his jail term was far too tough and ought to be cut.

The £10,000 did not belong to him and he got no financial benefit for concealing it, the court heard.

Lord Justice Simon, sitting with Mr Justice Blake and Judge Anthony Leonard QC, reduced Patrice’s jail term to five years and six months.