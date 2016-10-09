Login Register
Huddersfield drunk driver smashed into safety barrier at Manchester Airport

  • Updated
  • By

Sheryl Gentles claimed she'd only had a glass of wine

Manchester Airport

A businesswoman claimed she only had a glass of wine before she smashed into a safety barrier at Manchester Airport.

But a breath test showed that 33-year-old Sheryl Gentles from Huddersfield was approaching nearly double the booze limit.

The mother-of-two from Almondbury Bank was given a 20 month ban and fined £150 after pleading guilty to driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Manchester and Salford magistrates’ court.

Her lawyer Rachel Andrews said she had been in the Isle of Man on business and had not eaten all day.

Mrs Andrews added: “She is of slim stature and was very emotional after the accident and she is also having issues with her ex-partner.”

Passing sentence, District Judge Mark Hadfield said he had reservations about her claim of having one glass of wine.

A Road Traffic constable holding a breathalyser

He said: “Manchester Airport is always very busy but fortunately for you nobody was hurt.”

Prosecutor Andrea Griffiths said Gentles had crashed as she was exiting the Airport at 6pm on September 23.

Her white BMW 120 sports car was found embedded in safety railings and she suffered minor injuries when her airbags activated.

Gentles, owner of a shirt ironing business called Pressed for Time, was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

