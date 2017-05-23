Reaction to the terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert

Reaction to the terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire families have told how they were caught up in the most deadly terror attack in the UK for 12 years at Manchester Arena.

Some 22 people were killed and 59 were injured after a suicide bomber detonated an explosion in a busy foyer near to the arena at approximately 10.33pm last night.

Among the injured were Gary Walker and his wife who were waiting in the foyer for their daughters Abigail and Sophie.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Gary said the couple heard the last song, people started leaving, and then there was a massive bang.

He said: “Suddenly there was a massive flash, a bang. Smoke. I felt pain in my foot and leg. I turned round to the side of me and my wife told me she needed to lye down. So I layed her down on the floor. She’s got a stomach wound and possibly a broken leg.”

Gary said he waiting with his wife for an hour before she was carried on a make-shift stretcher and taken to hospital.

Other witnesses have told how they were thrown into the air by the blast, which left nuts and bolts scattered across the floor.

Huddersfield mum Michelle Sullivan, was attending the concert with her daughters, aged 12 and 15 and fled.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

She said: “It was really scary. “Just as the lights have gone down we heard a really loud explosion... Everybody screamed.

“When we got out they just said ‘keep on running, keep on running’.”

Eva and Martha from Huddersfield were also at Manchester Arena:

Martha said: “There were little children crying and as we came down the stairs there was another bang.”

“Everyone was rushing in different directions. It was chaotic.”

West Yorkshire Police have reassured the public that they are doing everything they can to support Greater Manchester Police.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

West Yorkshire Chief Constable Dee Collins added: “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Manchester and our colleagues in Greater Manchester Police and we have provided practical support to the Force.

“The public’s safety remains our top priority and we have already increased patrols of highly visible officers across West Yorkshire. This includes an increase in armed officers at key locations including transport hubs.”

An emergency number has been set up for anyone concerned can call 0161 856 9400 or 0161 856 9900.