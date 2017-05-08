Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Behold the horror – the messiest bedroom in the UK belongs to a Huddersfield family.

This supremely untidy bedroom belonging to the Wilkins family took the crown in The UK’s Messiest Bedroom competition.

The competition organised by Huddersfield-based store Time4Sleep offered a free bed to the winner.

And top of tips were Faith and Grace, five and seven, from Marsden.

Their chamber of horror was submitted by their mum Kay, 23.

Kay said: “The photo is of my daughters’ bedroom, after I refused to clean it. As much as it’s killing me not doing it, I won’t cave in. They need to learn – needless to say it’s not bothering Grace and Faith at all.”

She added: “It really couldn’t have come at a better time as we moved house on Saturday and broke the bedroom furniture, so as you can imagine winning has taken a massive weight off our shoulders.”

Other dishonourable mentions go to Claire Worton’s 20-year-old daughter Claudia’s bedroom in Lepton.

Claire captured the disgrace.

She said: “The state of her bedroom is, and has always been, the norm for years.

“I have tried to keep it tidy but have now just switched off. How she sleeps in there or finds anything is a complete mystery.”