Save HRI A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Huddersfield family's fundraising drive after shock diagnosis for sporty son

  • Updated
  • By

Mum urges parents to stay positive against 'life-changing' condition

Tracey Hawley and son Jenson
The family of a sporty schoolboy diagnosed with a condition which has affected many aspects of his life are raising money to fund more research.

Jenson Hawley was 12 when he was diagnosed last year with type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition which causes the pancreas to stop producing insulin.

He had to spend four days in hospital until medics could stabilise the condition and it was discovered that he had lost one-and-a-half stone in weight.

Now he has to administer five daily insulin injections and 12 ‘finger prick’ blood checks to keep the condition under control.

Jenson’s mum Tracey Hawley, 51, of Hade Edge, said the diagnosis came as a big shock as her son was a fit and healthy lad.

Diabetes sufferer Jenson Hawley
At the time she wasn’t aware that type 1 diabetes is not caused by poor diet or an unhealthy lifestyle. A viral infection or a toxin may have triggered it.

Tracey and husband Richard and friends are now fund-raising for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation which has helped them come to terms with the diagnosis.

The family recently raised £500 with an evening tea/prosecco party at their home. And friends Debbie and Dave Whiteley, who run the Boot and Shoe pub in Scholes raised a further £840 from a coffee morning and cake sale.

Meanwhile, Jenson, now 13 and a pupil at Holmfirth High, is getting on with his life.

Tracey added: “Jenson has his ups and downs, along with many other children with this disease, but without the fantastic diabetic team who are always there for both Jenson and our family it would be so much harder to deal with.

“Holmfirth High School and the school nurse, Louise, have been amazing. It has been hard but it is something he has to live with. He has got to be careful and have a good diet.

Jenson Hawley, who has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes
“He is a positive lad and we’re all extremely proud of Jenson.”

Tracey said it was frustrating not knowing what had caused the condition.

Despite the setback in his life, Jenson continues to play football for Holmfirth Town and cricket for Scholes. He also enjoys basketball and, before his diagnosis, achieved 2nd Dan black belt status in karate.

Tracey’s message to other parents is to stay positive.

“It is life-changing and it is upsetting but they can cope with it,” she said. “Stay positive and make sure they stick to their diet and get regular exercise.”

Rastrick High pupil who could hardly speak English two years ago gets nine GCSEs

Marguerite Alecaut came here from Le Mans

