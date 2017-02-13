The video will start in 8 Cancel

Belting across Marsden Moor and Hade Edge are among the things Huddersfield folk – and dogs – have been doing in the snow.

Drivers have been sliding in the white stuff – but for those who aren’t in a hurry to get somewhere it’s been a laugh.

(Photo: Matt Turner)

Huddersfield itself is yet to receive a significant covering but areas at a higher altitude, such as the tops of the Holme and Colne valleys, have had more than a dusting.

Mountain bikers including San Kapil, aka TheIndianFireTrail, took to Marsden Moor to tackle the icy challenge equipped with special tyres.

(Photo: Matt Turner)

San said: “It doesn’t get much better than this up Marsden Moor.

“Spiked tyres help a lot.”

And it isn’t just people that have been enjoying the snow.

Snow has been adding extra adventure to Bobby and Tilly’s regular walk.

The Jack Russells, owned by Paula Lunn, of Holmfirth, have been rolling about and chasing each other in the powder at Hade Edge.

Also bombing it through the snow at Hade Edge was Ewen Cameron’s dog Charlie.