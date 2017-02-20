Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield founded international make-up brand Illamasqua has started a Twitter storm after telling Donald Trump supporters not to buy its products.

The company, which sells alternative cosmetics across the world, has been subject to a wave of racist and homophobic abuse after launching its ‘Anti-Fascism Pledge’ over the weekend.

But founder Julian Kynaston says his company, who customers include Muslim women and gay men, had to take a stand.

Kynaston, whose brand sells 20 million products a year, said he was ‘horrified by President Trump’s actions to date’.

He said: “We refuse to remain silent while extreme right-wing populism gains momentum wherever it is happening.

“As such, we will never knowingly sell our products to people who support President Trump’s values.”

The brand then urged customers to stand up to prejudice and act responsibly on social and environmental issues.

Mr Kynaston, from Upper Denby, added: “We know we can’t stop anyone buying our products.

“But we also know that no matter how hard some people work to make themselves beautiful on the outside, make-up can never hide the ugliness inside.

“So please, if you don’t agree with the above don’t buy us.”

The company’s move has sparked ‘vile’ abuse on Twitter from Trump supporters.

Mr Kynaston, 49, said: “A lot of our fans and supporters are drawn from diverse backgrounds, anything from the LGBT community to Muslim women.

“We went into this eyes wide open; our two biggest markets are online and in America.

“Some people are saying it was a ridiculous move but sometimes principles cost and you have to think not just about the brand, but the bigger picture.

“I’ve had a full blast from pro-Trump bloggers; it’s been vile and really nasty stuff.

“We could have lost hundreds of thousands of pounds but overall we have stood by our existing customer base and they have loved us for what we have done.”

And Mr Kynaston says the support for his company’s move has attract more support than hate.

He said: “The support from the US has outweighed the vitriol.

“The people defending Trump are absolute nutcases and fascists.”

He added: “85% of the Tweets have been supportive. They have defended our position.

“The rhetoric we’ve had from Trump supporters has been homophobic and racist in the extreme.

“It doesn’t bother us at all.”

Founded 10 years ago, Illamasqua has stores in Leeds, Liverpool and London as well as the Middle East and Far East.