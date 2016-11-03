Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Is everybody happy? A new volunteer-led community group is launching Huddersfield’s first Happy Cafe.

A Happy Cafe is a place for people to relax and sample feel-good activities such as meditation, laughter yoga, music and arts and crafts.

There will also be homemade cakes to enjoy and literature available to help people enhance their sense of well-being.

The Happy Cafe, called Breathe, will run from 10am to noon on the first Saturday of every month at the Jubilee Centre in Paddock with the first taking place this Saturday.

The idea for the cafe came from Helen Mitchell, of Marsh, who takes her two-and-a-half year old daughter Eadie to a mother and toddler group at the centre. She is joined in the venture by Charlene Novak, who work at the cafe and Alison Lloyd and their friend Anne-Marie Hufton.

The Happy Cafe concept was created by Action for Happiness, a worldwide charity which has the Dalai Lama as its patron and which is committed to building a happier and more caring society.

It has members in 170 countries, including Ireland, Austria, Spain, Italy, Poland, South Africa, Australia, Brazil, Peru and the USA.

Supporters in Brighton launched the first Happy Cafe in October, 2014. The charity now has more than 20 across the UK – including ones in London, Grimsby, Exeter, Birmingham, Watford and Norwich as well as others overseas.

Happy Cafés have a range of literature, posters, pamphlets and postcards relating to happiness on display.

The charity argues that happiness and fulfilment come less from material wealth and more from relationships; less from focusing on ourselves and more from helping others; less from external factors outside and more from the way in which people choose to react to what happens to them.

Helen, a performance artist and currently leader of a sign language choir, said: “The idea of the Breathe Cafe is to provide a friendly, welcoming and relaxing place to meet other people. There will be optional activities every month.

“The first one will include a taster session on chi kung, a system of movement and meditation similar to tai chi. There will also be a chance for children to get involved in crafts by making thank-you cards.”

She said: “I really wanted to do something. I was missing a sense of community in my own life and really believe in Action for Happiness and what it stands for – ways to live well by giving to other people,

“The idea is to create a positive environment and an opportunity to celebrate who you are – to stop, breathe and relax.”

Email breathehappycafe@gmail.com for more information.