Tributes will be paid to Jennifer Davy, wife of the Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy, at the club’s game against Castleford Tigers tomorrow (Thurs).

The Davy family will attend the game at the John Smith’s Stadium when there will be a minute’s silence and a minute’s applause.

Arrangements have also been announced for Mrs Davy’s funeral.

A celebration of her life, along with a funeral and cremation, will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday, May 11 at 1.15pm.

In a statement the Davy family said the Castleford game would be dedicated to Mrs Davy’s memory.

The club has asked that any flowers are placed on the memorial garden opposite the main stadium entrance.

The statement says: “The family have asked that their privacy be respected on the evening and whilst they fully understand that many wish to express their personal condolences that this be kept to cards and letters for now.

“They would also like to thank everyone for the understanding and sympathy which has been so amply expressed over the past few, difficult days, and whilst Thursday will be an extremely emotional night, ask that the club’s magnificent supporters focus on the team and not the Davy family.”

Mrs Davy died peacefully, but suddenly, at home on April 26. She was 76.

She was a devoted and loving mother of Karen, Catherine, Sarah and Michelle and a proud and much loved Grandma of eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Family flowers only are requested at the funeral with donations in lieu to the British Heart Foundation and RNIB.

Those attending the funeral are asked to add colour to their outfit. The statement says: “Jennifer loved colour and we all feel that the 11th May should be no different.”

The family would like to invite everyone to share memories and leave messages online at www.co-operativefuneralcare.co.uk . This may also be used for donations.