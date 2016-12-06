Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants players helped kick off a nursing home’s festive celebrations in style.

Sam Wood and Darnell McIntosh officially opened this year’s Christmas fair at Lindley Grange Nursing Home.

The community event included a variety of stalls, a tombola and a raffle complete with family tickets to a game next season donated by Huddersfield Giants.

The Acre Street home is full of festive cheer this year, with a Christmas tree and plenty of decorations adorning the windows.

Staff organise the celebration every year, together with a fair in the summer.

All of the money raised will go towards funding trips out and activities for the residents.

Customers at Leeds Building Society in Huddersfield helped to raise £1,564 for Macmillan Cancer Support by joining the charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning and selling special pin badges.

Ryan Lumb, assistant manager at Huddersfield, said: “It’s great news that we have continued our longstanding and successful relationship with Macmillan Cancer Support. We are pleased that the pin badges again proved popular with customers in Huddersfield earlier this autumn.”

Fundraising manager Matt Jameson visited the society’s head office as guest judge for a World’s Biggest Coffee Morning bake off. He said: “This autumn has been very busy for Leeds Building Society and it involved a lot of coffee and cake! Over 1,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every day, and these valuable funds will help support those people.”

Former DJ Tony Iredale rolled back the years to raise £1,423 for charity.

Tony, whose used to run a mobile disco, dusted down his record collection to stage a fundraising Soul Night Tamla Motown event, which was attended by 250 people at Holmfirth Civic Hall. The money raised is going to Carers Trust Mid Yorkshire and Huddersfield Support Group for Autism (HSGA).

Tony, who ran his own travel agency for many years, said: “I retired from being a DJ 15 years ago. I used to be at places such as Tahiti 2, Johnnys and the Adega in Huddersfield and at Wakefield Mecca and the Warehouse in Leeds. We sold out of tickets for the Soul Night in 10 days and it was fantastic. It was all done on vinyl records that I still have and Jeff Lewis from Matamp loaned us his kit. I was thrilled to be able to help two worthy charities.”

HSGA, formed in 1992 to offer help and advice to families living with autism and related conditions. The group holds monthly committee meetings where any member is welcome, family days out and a three-week summer playscheme.

Carers Trust Mid Yorkshire supports unpaid carers looking after relatives, friends or neighbours, allowing individuals to be cared for at home for longer than would be possible without this support and enabling the carers to take a break from their caring role. It also has a day centre for children with disabilities.