Huddersfield Giants Academy have retired the number 13 shirt and are wearing a special playing kit in a tribute to Ronan Costello.

Highly-talented 17-year-old Ronan died after a tragic accident during the Giants Under 19s Senior Academy match against Salford Red Devils at Moldgreen’s DRAM Centre in June last year.

The Quarmby teenager, who signed a professional contract with the Giants in July 2015, was fatally injured in a tackle.

And in memory of Ronan, his colleagues from the Senior and Junior Academy players have requested no player in those teams will wear Ronan’s playing shirt of 13, while the shirt itself features the #RC13 logo and a Costello 13 logo as part of the design.

The Super League club’s young players took it on themselves to come up with the suggestions, which the club believe was a fantastic gesture.

Giants player welfare manager Andy Jordan said: “As a group of staff we are immensely proud that the group of players requested this tribute to the life of Ronan.

“It is something we are fully behind and it gives us the opportunity to continue to celebrate Ronan’s life, and it goes without saying we think of Ronan each and every day.”

The move by the Academy players follows on from the club unveiling a memorial stone for Ronan on the bridge opposite the entrance to the John Smith’s Stadium in November.

The Giants also have a number of fundraising activities on the horizon in honour of Ronan.

Player performance manager Steve Hardisty will be running the London Marathon in April to raise funds for the Headway Charity, which provides support for those directly affected by serious head injuries. There will be a bucket collection at the Giants home game against Leeds Rhinos on Friday March 24 for this, with Steve’s JustGiving page found here.

And Ronan’s auntie, Susan Morgan, is also raising funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. You can find full details here.