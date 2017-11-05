Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants’ star player, Danny Brough, has been kicked out of the Rugby League World Cup.

What is likely to be Brough’s final world cup has ended in disgrace after he was sent home from the tournament in Australia for misconduct.

The Scotland captain and two other players - Featherstone Rovers’ Sam Brooks and Darlington Point Roosters’ Johnny Walker - were axed by management after being too drunk to board a plane.

It is believed they continued drinking after the rest of the squad had finished and the airline refused to allow them to get on the flight following their 74 - 6 thrashing by New Zealand on Saturday.

The Scotland management supported the airline’s decision and informed the English-born trio they would play no further part in the tournament.

Brough, 34, became Scotland’s most-capped player when he made his 24th appearance in their opening game of the tournament against Tonga.

“We expect everyone involved in Scotland Rugby League to adhere to the highest standards of behaviour,” Scotland Rugby League chairman Keith Hogg said in a statement.

“We fully support the code of conduct that is in place for everyone who is involved in the 2017 World Cup.

“We all understand our responsibilities to the game and we must respect the sport and everyone who is involved in it at all times.

“Unfortunately, these three players have not adhered to those standards and those values and will be leaving early from a tournament that it is a privilege for us to be involved in.”