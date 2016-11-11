Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Doctors have dropped a vote of no confidence in health bosses following a ‘positive’ meeting with Huddersfield NHS chiefs.

Kirklees Local Medical Council (LMC), an organisation which represents GPs in the borough, had planned the move to oust local health bosses over their proposal to close Huddersfield’s A&E.

But the vote has been paused following a meeting on Tuesday with Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), one the NHS organisations behind the Right Care Right Time Right Place plan.

CCG bosses have agreed to meet LMC representatives ‘at least’ once a month to tackle their concerns about the proposal which will centralise emergency care at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax.

Kirklees LMC has been a prominent opponent of the plan and had threatened the move after CCG chiefs passed the proposal – despite widespread opposition – last month.

But Dr Richard Jenkinson, Huddersfield chairman of Kirklees LMC, said the vote of no confidence was now “off the table.”

He said: “We have agreed to work together. They have agreed to meet us more often as we work up to full business case. It was a positive meeting.”

Dr Jenkinson added: “In the past they weren’t listening to us – but now we feel there is more common ground.”

But Dr Jenkinson said the LMC still had concerns about Right Care Right Time Right Place.

He said: “We still have concerns about this proposal but at least we are a bit more directly involved now.”

Dr Bert Jindal, medical secretary for Kirklees LMC, added: “The LMC has made it clear to the CCG that there remains a number of serious concerns about the proposed changes.

“We are reassured that the CCG recognises our concerns and we look forward to constructive, ongoing dialogue throughout the next stage of the process.”

Dr Steve Ollerton, chairman and clinical leader of Greater Huddersfield CCG, said: “The meeting was an opportunity for us to listen to our LMC colleagues and to more fully understand their concerns.

“It was very clear from our meeting that both the CCG and LMC are committed to ensuring the best possible outcomes for our patients.”

The CCG has agreed to meet with the LMC at the end of November.

Kirklees LMC, which represents approximately 200 GPs in the borough, had said that the Right Care Right Time Right Place raised more questions than it answered.

The GPs’ council had criticised the safety of the plan, its financial sustainability and the impact it could have on primary care and ambulance services.