Volunteers are to take on an entire Huddersfield park.

In what is thought to be a UK first the Friends of Bradley Park are to become responsible for the six-acre space off Alandale Road, Bradley.

The project came about after well used changing rooms at the fields were burnt down by arsonists in July 2014.

The Friends have already secured £200,000 in grants from Kirklees Council towards replacing them.

Following the blaze Kirklees Council said it could not replace the clubhouse but after pressure from Bradley Tenants and Residents’ Association (TRA) and ward councillors a deal was done to find the cash and sign over the entire site to the community volunteers.

A final decision by Kirklees is due in March.

Chairman of the group, Richard Barker, said: “The Friends of Bradley Park decided the site could not be left to fall into disrepair with the loss of a very valuable civic amenity and set about looking for options for the site.

“As part of the agreement we will take over and run the entire park for the next 125 years.”

Plans for a new clubhouse are set to be lodged with Kirklees in the next few weeks with a view to launching it in August.

When complete it will be home to the Bradley TRA, Bradley Brownies, St Thomas’ after school club and will provide sports facilities for local teams.