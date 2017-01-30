Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Workers at a haulage firm in Huddersfield are switching from trucks to pedal power for a 280-mile charity ride in South Africa.

A team of four cyclists from Hoyer Petrolog UK, which is based at Leeds Road, will tackle the Cycle South Africa Challenge to raise funds for Transaid, a charity aiming to improve driver training and develop sustainable transport for people in Africa.

The journey from March 10 to 19 will take them from Western Cape to Cape Agulhas, the southern-most tip of South Africa.

The Hoyer team includes compliance manager Mark Jepson, 44, and operations manager Paul Noble, 28, both of Huddersfield, who are joined by team co-ordinator and first-time cyclist Duygu Bayrakci, 32, and Matthew Cox, 42, both from Hampshire.

Paul, who lives at Kirkheaton , has worked for Hoyer for seven years and describes himself as “sports mad.”

He said: “Transaid aren’t just saving lives by improving road safety in less developed areas of the world through driver training, they are coming up with innovative ways to give people access to healthcare they previously never had.

“I will get involved with any type of sport, especially for a good cause. My main hobbies are tennis, football, running and hiking/mountain walking. I keep active and my training at the moment is mostly made up of playing sport and running.

“I have been out for a few cycle rides recently on my mountain bike and put in a good few kilometres on the exercise bike I have indoors, too.

“I was compelled to raise money for Transaid because it’s such an important and worthy cause that I don’t think people really appreciate, I certainly didn’t until getting involved and learning about what they do.”

Mark, of Netherton , has worked for Hoyer for 17 years. His work covers all areas of the Hoyer business and he helps to ensure compliance with safety, dangerous goods and operator licence legislation.

He said: “I was keen to raise money for Transaid after seeing a presentation they gave at a Hoyer seminar and learning what people like ourselves can do to help their cause.

“As an ageing sportsman with worn out knees, I was looking to take up a different sport to football which is my main exercise, along with the gym and swimming.

“I have been training on a mountain bike since August and enjoy the different challenge which cycling presents and look forward to testing myself against the African terrain.”

Hoyer Petrolog ferries fuel from UK oil terminals to petrol station forecourts and airports.

Team Hoyer has so far raised more than £14,687 – topping its target of raising £14,000 for Transaid during the ride.

Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hoyercyclechallenge