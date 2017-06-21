The heatwave Huddersfield has been enjoying is set to suddenly end in a thunderstorm with possible flash flooding and even ‘very large’ hail.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms with torrential downpours, frequent lightning, very large hail and strong gusts of wind.
They say isolated storms are expected this afternoon - between 3pm and 5pm - which could potentially turn severe with a risk of large hail, gusty winds, and lightning.
Overnight there is a chance of severe thunderstorms with storms continuing into Thursday as fresher, cooler conditions come through.
Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said: “The potential is all there; if all the ingredients come together we could get some thunderstorms in the aftenoon.
“There’s a possibility of hail and some flash flooding.”
But he added: “It could still pass us by.”
Paul says Huddersfield can expect a cooler, fresher weekend with showers.
He said: “Saturday won’t be too bad. It will be fresher, maybe 18°C with light showers.
“Sunday will be much the same with some rain developing in the west.”
Paul added: “Over the next week it will generally be cooler and unsettled but it won’t be a washout.
“The heatwave will be returning in the second week in July at the earliest.”