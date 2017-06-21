Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The heatwave Huddersfield has been enjoying is set to suddenly end in a thunderstorm with possible flash flooding and even ‘very large’ hail.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms with torrential downpours, frequent lightning, very large hail and strong gusts of wind.

They say isolated storms are expected this afternoon - between 3pm and 5pm - which could potentially turn severe with a risk of large hail, gusty winds, and lightning.

Overnight there is a chance of severe thunderstorms with storms continuing into Thursday as fresher, cooler conditions come through.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said: “The potential is all there; if all the ingredients come together we could get some thunderstorms in the aftenoon.

“There’s a possibility of hail and some flash flooding.”

But he added: “It could still pass us by.”

Paul says Huddersfield can expect a cooler, fresher weekend with showers.

He said: “Saturday won’t be too bad. It will be fresher, maybe 18°C with light showers.

“Sunday will be much the same with some rain developing in the west.”

Paul added: “Over the next week it will generally be cooler and unsettled but it won’t be a washout.

“The heatwave will be returning in the second week in July at the earliest.”