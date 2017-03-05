The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Huddersfield henna artist has been shortlisted for a national award.

Sameena Khan, who began practising henna tattoos at the age of 16, is a finalist in the British Asian Wedding Awards.

The 31-year-old is nominated in the Henna Artist (North Region category) along with five others.

“I am hopeful that I will win,” she said. “Just to be in the finals is such a high. To be recognised for my work, it feels amazing. It was so unexpected.”

Sameena, who lives in Thornton Lodge, specialises in body art for Indian brides. Her hand tattoos, usually created two or three days before a wedding, take between three and six hours to complete.

Her work also includes tattoos on pregnant women’s bumps and henna crowns on recovering cancer patients.

Sameena added: “In the past three years, I have got a lot of more requests for non-Indian weddings.

“I think people thought it was culturally inappropriate, but people are learning it’s not just for south east Asians.

“Americans and Africans can trace it back centuries. British people will call and ask if they can get it done but it really is for everyone – even boys!”

Sameena works freelance and travels to customers’ homes.

The awards ceremony is at the Marriott Hotel in London on Monday, March 6.