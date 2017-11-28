Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wednesday and Thursday this week will be even colder than today - and snow showers could be on the way later tonight.

That’s the warning from Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens who is predicting that the daytime temperature will be around the two degrees centigrade mark - and around minus three during the night.

The Salendine Nook-based meteorologist said that Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning will see lows of -3C.

He thinks we might get snow and sleet showers later this evening.

He added: “Wednesday and Thursday will be even colder with the north east wind but there will be plenty of sunshine, with frost early and just a few snow showers perhaps managing to get inland from the North Sea.

“The temperatures will be two degrees centigrade in the day and -3C at night. It will be less cold to end the week, with more cloud as the wind becomes north westerly.”