West Yorkshire has been issued with a yellow weather warning as Storm Eleanor arrives.
The Met Office issued the warning yesterday for today (Wednesday). Huddersfield has been hit this morning by strong winds as the storm hits .
Motorists are being advised to take extra care on high, exposed roads, particularly high-sided vehicles on the motorways.
There are no major problems to report on the M62 this morning although the motorway is currently closed to high-sided vehicles between junctions 36 and 37 at the Ouse Bridge in East Yorkshire due to the strong gales.
Stay with us for live updates throughout the day as the winds take hold.
Trampolines taking the hit just over the Pennines...
We live in a country where the weather is measured by whether or not your neighbour’s trampoline has blown into your garden.
It's all kicking off in town...
Wooden panels have fallen off at the barriers round the back of the old sports centre on Old Leeds Road.
Is this what Armageddon looks like?
"Fasten all doors and windows"
Some word of advice from insurers Swinton Insurance on avoiding damage to your home during heavy gales...
Make sure you close and fasten all doors and windows, no matter how small. High winds can cause serious damage to frames and panels when doors and windows swing open or shut, so ensuring they are secure will help limit damage.
Park your car in a garage to reduce the risk of loose flying objects damaging the vehicle, no one wants to walk out of their front door to find their windscreen smashed. If you don’t have a garage, try to park as far away from large trees as you can to reduce the risk.
Fallen tree in Hipperholme
Halifax Old Road is currently blocked in both directions due to a fallen tree near Watergate, just past the Shibden Park entrance.
Halifax Old Road is currently blocked in both directions due to a fallen tree near Watergate, just past the Shibden Park entrance.

Traffic is reportedly coping well.
Speed restrictions put in place on M62
Restrictions of 40mph on the M62 in both directions between Huddersfield and Greater Manchester this morning.
Strong winds on the moors so be extra careful. Particularly if you’re driving a high-sided vehicle.
As mentioned, the motorway is also closed to HGVs in East Yorkshire at the Ouse Bridge between junctions 36 and 37 so you’ll have to follow diversions.
The worst has hit...
...but yellow weather warnings are still io place throughout the morning.
Get those wheelie bins in, folks.
All you need to know ahead of today's storm
BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans with the latest on Storm Eleanor...
Winds of nearly 70mph up at Emley Moor!
Pretty impressive! Wrap up warm if you’re heading out this morning...