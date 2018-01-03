West Yorkshire has been issued with a yellow weather warning as Storm Eleanor arrives.

The Met Office issued the warning yesterday for today (Wednesday). Huddersfield has been hit this morning by strong winds as the storm hits .

Motorists are being advised to take extra care on high, exposed roads, particularly high-sided vehicles on the motorways.

There are no major problems to report on the M62 this morning although the motorway is currently closed to high-sided vehicles between junctions 36 and 37 at the Ouse Bridge in East Yorkshire due to the strong gales.

Stay with us for live updates throughout the day as the winds take hold.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .