A Huddersfield based charity that helps LGBT people with HIV support and prevention has won a six-figure grant.

The Brunswick Centre has been awarded £432,380 from the Big Lottery Fund to deliver services to young Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgendered (LGBT) people.

The charity which works across Kirklees and Calderdale have come together with the Integrated Youth Support Services and Kirklees Council to provide the project.

Young LGBT people are more likely to experience barriers such as bullying, homelessness and isolation. As a result of this, they tend to generally get involved with high levels of alcohol, tobacco and drugs and are likely to experience child sexual exploitation, honour-based violence and forced marriage.

Chief Officer of the Brunswick Centre, John McKernaghan, said: “This is great news for young LGBT people and for Kirklees. Supporting young people is essential, not only for them as individuals but for future generations and the area as a whole.”

Clr Erin Hill, Kirklees Cabinet Member for Family Support and Child Protection, said: “Teenage years are difficult for many young people and their families, but for many young LGBT people there are often additional pressures.

“This new service being offered by The Brunswick Centre will make a real difference in people’s lives.”