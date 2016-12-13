Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hotel in Huddersfield has been ranked top in the town for the fifth year running.

Trip Advisor, billed as the world’s leading travel review website, has named the Huddersfield Central Lodge Hotel at Beastmarket as the top-rated hotel out of 17 in Huddersfield for 2016 – the fifth time in a row it has been voted the best.

The hotel, run by brothers John and Joe Marsden, was also second out of 207 hotels in West Yorkshire and ninth out of 624 in the whole of Yorkshire. The ratings are collected on TripAdvisor from reviews left by hotel guests.

Said Joe: “The reviews we receive are not just from the UK visitors but from guests who travel to Huddersfield, many on business, from all over the world. Our team play a big part in giving guests a friendly Yorkshire welcome and quality service throughout their stay.”