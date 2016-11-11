Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield ice cream maker has won a regional award.

Denby Dale-based Yummy Yorkshire won the category of Best Ice Cream for their Liquorice and Blackcurrant flavour at the 2016 Deliciously Yorkshire Taste Awards at the Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

The judges described it as “a very delicate ice cream which allows all the components to come through the salt and sweet contrast in flavours is lovely. It shouldn’t work but it absolutely does.”

Yummy Yorkshire’s sister company Delph House Farm Ltd had its raw milk shortlisted under the Best Drink category. Jeremy Holmes, director of Delph House Farm said; “It represents a shift in the market to consumers really appreciating raw and natural products. Since we have been selling raw milk from the on farm vending machine the interest has been phenomenal.”

Yummy Yorkshire is currently extending its busy ice cream parlour and restaurant.