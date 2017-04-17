Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You have to be made of stern stuff to sell ice cream on the mean streets of Huddersfield.

That’s the claim of a long-serving ice cream man who is selling his Ford Transit van after many years doing the rounds.

Ice cream man Neil, 32, is asking for £4,350 for his colourful converted van in an advert on auction website ebay.

Neil, who did not want to give his surname, says he’s “fallen out of love” with the job even though he can earn up to £100 on a busy day.

He said he was giving it up for personal reasons but he also revealed that there’s more to the job than meets the eye.

The product might be soft and sweet, but some of the competitors he’s come across certainly aren’t.

Although he’s never been in a fight with a rival van owner, he claimed that “ice cream wars” are a fact of life on the streets of Huddersfield.

“I have had people blocking me in,” he said, referring to other ice cream van operators.

“In 13 years there have been a few incidents. Not fights, but swearing.

“If you get there (to a street) before someone, you take the money. I’ve been blocked in and had people shouting at me.

“A couple of months ago someone (in an ice cream van) said he would beat me up if he saw me again. He was a big guy and I wouldn’t mess.”

Neil, from Aspley, bought the 2005-plate Transit van about five years ago and spent around £2,000 having it converted.

It comes with various stock, two freezers and a serving hatch.

It has the words ‘Neil’s Ices’ emblazoned on various panels.

His advert says: “Ice cream van for sale. 2005 MOT till August 2017. Mint condition, 81,000 on clock. Comes with stock. Rare opportunity to own your own business.”

The listing is due to expire on Tuesday evening this week.

