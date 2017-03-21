Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Grand plans are being developed to create a ‘Northern forest.’

And it could see 50 million trees planted over the next 25 years from Liverpool to Hull and Sheffield to the North Yorkshire Moors, with the M62 acting as a “spine” to the plan.

Due to be unveiled by the Woodland Trust and Community Forests, they say it will lead to the creation of new woodland, improve air quality and mitigate flood risk.

Details remain at an early stage but Kirklees Council leader, Clr David Sheard, tweeted that it was a “great new scheme.”

Documents show the two organisations will work with the Environment Agency, water companies and local authorities and target planting where it can “slow the flow” to reduce flood risk.

The document adds: “We want to connect more people, particularly young people, with nature, increase volunteering and access to woodland.”

It may also see jobs created in forestry.

The Woodland Trust say that with population expected to grow 9% in the next 20 years, and 650,000 new homes planned for the Northern Forest area, new woodland and trees are needed.

There would be 7.6% woodland cover when the UK average is 13% and the EU average 44%.