Although virtually all shops are closed on Christmas Day, there are a few who are open in case of small medical emergencies.
Some chemists across town will be open for a few hours, so it’s worth making a note of this list should you need to pop out for last-minute medications or supplies.
Greenhead Pharmacy, Greenhead Road: 12pm - 8:30pm
Lockwood Pharmacy, Lockwood Road: 10pm - 6pm
Medicare Chemists, Copthorne Square, Bradley: 9am - 11am
Medicare Chemists, Salendine Nook Shopping Centre: 10am - 12pm
K&M Pharmacy, Meltham Road, Netherton: 12pm - 2pm
Huddersfield Health Focus, Manchester Road, Slaithwaite: 8:30am - 10:30am
Denby Pharmacy, Wakefield Road, Denby Dale: 10am - 12pm
Medicare Chemists, Westgate, Honley: 2pm - 4pm
The Valley Pharmacy, Holmfirth Road, New Mill: 11am - 1pm
Dewsbury Moor Pharmacy, Heckmondwike Road: 9am - 11am
White Rose Pharmacy, Ravensthorpe Retail Park: 2pm - 4pm
Batley Pharmacy, Upper Commercial Street: 8am - 10:30pm
Oakenshaw Pharmacy, Bradford Road: 8am - 10am
If you are having a medical emergency, please call 999 or NHS line 111.