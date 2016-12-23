Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Although virtually all shops are closed on Christmas Day, there are a few who are open in case of small medical emergencies.

Some chemists across town will be open for a few hours, so it’s worth making a note of this list should you need to pop out for last-minute medications or supplies.

Greenhead Pharmacy, Greenhead Road: 12pm - 8:30pm

Lockwood Pharmacy, Lockwood Road: 10pm - 6pm

Medicare Chemists, Copthorne Square, Bradley: 9am - 11am

Medicare Chemists, Salendine Nook Shopping Centre: 10am - 12pm

K&M Pharmacy, Meltham Road, Netherton: 12pm - 2pm

Huddersfield Health Focus, Manchester Road, Slaithwaite: 8:30am - 10:30am

Denby Pharmacy, Wakefield Road, Denby Dale: 10am - 12pm

Medicare Chemists, Westgate, Honley: 2pm - 4pm

The Valley Pharmacy, Holmfirth Road, New Mill: 11am - 1pm

Dewsbury Moor Pharmacy, Heckmondwike Road: 9am - 11am

White Rose Pharmacy, Ravensthorpe Retail Park: 2pm - 4pm

Batley Pharmacy, Upper Commercial Street: 8am - 10:30pm

Oakenshaw Pharmacy, Bradford Road: 8am - 10am

If you are having a medical emergency, please call 999 or NHS line 111.