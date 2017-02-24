Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield lecturer has revealed that the average gender pay gap in Hollywood is a shocking $2 million ... just as the industry celebrates its Oscars.

New research by Dr Sofia Izquierdo-Sanchez, a senior lecturer in economics at the University of Huddersfield, will be sent to activist actresses such as Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Portman.

The paper ‘Hollywood’s Wage Structure and Discrimination’, which was also written by economist Dr Maria Navarro Paniagua of Lancaster University, reveals the true extent of sexism in Hollywood’s male-female pay.

Now, top stars who have been campaigning for “equal pay for equal jobs” have the facts and figures to support their arguments.

According to the researchers, when all observable differences between male and female actors are accounted for, there is a 55% disparity – leading to a gender pay gap caused by Hollywood sexism.

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Dr Izquierdo-Sanchez said: “We realised there was no complete academic paper that analysed the labour market in the film industry. We were surprised that nobody had done it before.”

The authors believe that their findings have social and economic implications that go beyond the world of highly-paid Hollywood superstars.

The paper states: “First, the film industry is the largest of the creative industries in the US.

“Second, it is an industry with a substantial influence on consumer behaviour. The impact of this paper not only highlights the current issues regarding superstar payments but also, given the exposure of people to the film industry, the existence of this discrimination could lead to similar practices to be spread across other sectors.”

The paper includes the case study of the movie American Hustle.

It states: “Christian Bale worked 45 days for $2.5 million upfront and 9% of total profits, Bradley Cooper worked 46 days for $2.5 million and 9% of total profits, while Amy Adams worked 45 days – the same number of days as Christian Bale and just one day less than Bradley Cooper – and was paid $1.25 million and 7% of total profits.”

The analysis, which covers 1980 to 2015, used sources including the International Movie Database (IMDb) and Box Office Mojo. The sample consisted of 267 different actors – of which 38% were female.