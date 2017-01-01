Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Leisure Centre is to reopen tomorrow following the tragic death of a 23-year-old man.

The centre was closed by KAL for all of Saturday after police were called at 8am.

It is thought the man, who was discovered by staff or customers early on Saturday, took his own life.

Today police said the man had not yet been formally identified and no further details of the incident would be published.

KAL has made no official statement about the incident and Hazel Francis, the general manager of Huddersfield Leisure Centre, has also declined to comment.

However the centre has confirmed on its website it will reopen as normal tomorrow.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Huddersfield Leisure Centre after New Year's Eve evacuation Share this video Watch Next

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called shortly after 8am following reports of concern for safety.

“Officers attended and a 23-year-old man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

(Photo: TM)

“There is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”