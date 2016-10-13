Login Register
Huddersfield made horror film Seizure could go global on Netflix - Watch the trailer here

Tiny film firm celebrating USA deal

Trailer for locally produced horror film Seizure
A horror flick made in Huddersfield could go global.

Quickfoot Films duo, Jamie Cymbal and Ryan Simons, are set to get their debut feature film Seizure onto Netflix in the USA.

The film, partially shot in Slaithwaite and Holmfirth, tells the story of a young gangster forced into trafficking girls.

He goes into hiding with a girl when a deal goes wrong but she unleashes a supernatural gypsy curse meaning he must choose between his love for her – or running for his life.

The firm, which operates out of the Media Centre in Huddersfield, is now celebrating after signing a distribution deal for the American and Canadian markets.

And they are confident that it will lead to the Yorkshire made film being available to Netflix viewers in North America and on the Redbox video on demand service.

Ryan Simons and Jamie Cymbal of Quickfoot Media, Media Centre, Huddersfield, whose film 'Seizure' is being shown at Cannes.

Jamie, 39, of Thongsbridge, who used to work for the former CragRats theatre company in Holmfirth, said it was great news to get exposure overseas and get their first pay day after spending £25,000 making the film.

“It’s going straight to DVD in the North American market,” he said. “But you never know it could hit the big screen.

“We’ve got film festivals in America, Sweden and Lithuania lined up so it’s starting to get batted around the world a bit.”

Jamie and Ryan, also 39, who lives in Golcar, were responsible for the writing, directing, editing and the sound mixing – and also had small acting parts.

Both are trained actors who have appeared in the likes of EastEnders, Emmerdale, Heartbeat and The Royal.

A scene from a trailer for Seizure, a horror film by movie makers Jamie Cymbal and Ryan Simons, of Quickfoot Films in Huddersfield.

They held a local showing of the film at the Holmfirth Picturedrome with 120 cast, crew, families and friends invited to enjoy a fright night of fun.

After concentrating on corporate work for the past 10 years, the film firm is now plotting its next movie with high hopes this one will be on the silver screen.

The comedy horror with the working title Bite Me will have a much larger budget and is set to be filmed in Los Angeles and Huddersfield.

The duo are currently looking for higher profile actors to get involved with the £200,000 project.

1 of 8

