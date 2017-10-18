The video will start in 8 Cancel

Aaron Jones was the winner of the fourth annual magic/comedy night organised by the Huddersfield Circle of Magicians.

The event, hosted by Orlando Gubbini at his Grange Moor restaurant Orlando’s, gave six local magicians the opportunity to impress an audience and judges with a 10-minute display of stage magic.

Aaron, from Sheffield, won by locating the corner of a torn-off card inside a hot dog sausage. Second place went to Olli Bassett, from Thongsbridge, who presented a combined magic/comedy routine as an ex-policeman demonstrating a card trick that culminated in him spitting the card out of his mouth.

Coming third was Jason Abbs, as a character called Chavracadabra, whose card trick went deliberately wrong.

The other performers on the night were Ian Gaunt from Newmillerdam, Jay Abbs from Lepton, and Garry Slade from Flockton.

The Huddersfield Circle of Magicians was formed in 1949 and currently boasts more than 20 members. Alumni include John Danbury and Michael Jordan.

Members are practised in close-up magic, stage magic, balloon magic. The Circle includes children entertainers as well as adults, with members travelling to different groups around the country to demonstrate their skills.

They will be back at Orlando’s on November 21 for a free close-up magic competition. Members of the public are welcome. Contact Jason on jasonhcmsecretary@gmail.com for further information.