Lava flowing down from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano on Réunion Island, which Huddersfield magician High Jinx saw erupt

A Huddersfield magician has been caught up in a volcano eruption.

Michael Jordan, of Scapegoat Hill, best known for his act High Jinx, had been touring on the Indian Ocean island of Réunion when molten lava began to spew from the Piton de la Fournaise on September 11.

Michael, 25, and his dad Mark were due to have been on a group trek half way up the volcano when the eruption began. Fortunately, they had turned up late.

No one on the island has been injured by the lava flows, the second such eruption from the volcano this year.

High Jinx magic featuring Huddersfield magician Michael Jordan and his wife, Tamsyn

Michael and Mark are midway through a tour of the island with the French show Festival International de Magie and were amongst the first people to witness it.

“It was spectacular,” said Michael, who was able to watch the lava flow from a safe distance.

Michael’s regular stage partner, wife Tamsyn, was unable to join him in Réunion as she was looking after son Logan, born just 10 months ago.

Michael described the shows as “exciting and cool” and added: “We are performing at three venues out here and none of the shows have had to be cancelled.

“However, because this is such a big deal for the islanders, a couple of our shows have been quieter than normal because people have gone to watch the eruption instead.”

Fire crews and other authorities have been working to keep the area safe and have closed off some paths due to the lava and gases.

The volcano is one of the most active in the world and has erupted more than 150 times since the 17th century.

The magic tour is the latest for Michael, who will return to perform at Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield on October 24.

“The show out here has been really good,” he said. “I’ve been working with four other acts.

“It will be the third time I have performed at the Lawrence Batley Theatre and it’s going to be a big family show.

“There will be big illusions, circus skills and uni cycling.”