A Kirkheaton man has admitted at least £75,000 worth of tax fraud.

Leslie Craig Lockwood, of Wellhouse Lane in the village, pleaded guilty to one count of the fraudulent evasion of VAT and one count of the fraudulent evasion of income tax.

Leeds Crown Court heard yesterday that the amount of money involved in the case is at least £75,000 but may be up to £100,000.

The prosecutor Emma Louise Bennett said: “That’s subject to the defendant providing information about funds he has in the Isle of Man.”

The first offence took place between August 2010 and April 2016 and the second offence took place between April 2011 and February 2017.

Lockwood has previous convictions that were not mentioned in court.

The 48-year-old, who appeared in court wearing a black coat and a white a blue striped shirt with an open collar, was released on bail and will be sentenced on January 19.