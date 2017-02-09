Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 45-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries after he became trapped in a baling machine.

His left arm became trapped in the machine this morning (Thurs) and his injuries were so severe the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was needed to get him to hospital quickly.

Huddersfield fire station watch commander Robin Ferguson said the incident took place at 9.40am at a farm on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield.

He said the man had been attempting to repair the machine when the accident happened.

He said: “Fortunately, before we arrived one of his colleagues managed to free him and put a tourniquet on his arm as he was losing blood.

“We administered first aid and gave him oxygen and tried to get him as comfortable as possible. He was bleeding quite a lot and in considerable pain.”

Staff from the air ambulance worked on the injured man for 30 to 40 minutes before sedating him and flying him to Leeds General Infirmary.

“It’s a serious injury and a life-changing one,” said watch commander Ferguson. “He has several hours of surgery ahead of him.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to reports of an industrial accident at Grange Moor today.

“A 45-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his arm and was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary for urgent medical treatment.”

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has also been notified.