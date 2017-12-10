Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was shot in the face in Lancashire.

The 25-year-old man was arrested in the Huddersfield area following the shooting in Morecambe, at around 12.30am on December 2, Lancashire Police said.

A 21-year-old man and two women, aged 25 and 27, all from Huddersfield, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All are currently in police custody.

The victim, 29, told police she had walked into her living room to investigate a knock at the window.

She was then shot in the face through the window. Police said her injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Police have confirmed the arrest is linked to armed police activity in Almondbury yesterday afternoon.

Det Supt Simon Giles, of Lancashire Police, said: “This remains a fast-moving and active investigation following an extremely serious incident in Morecambe.

"It is only a matter of luck the victim was not more seriously hurt or even killed. We have made a number of further arrests to try and establish who is responsible.

“While I do believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community I understand that this may cause some concern and I’d reassure the public that we have a major investigation running in order to locate and arrest those responsible.”

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police via 101 quoting log number 0035 of Saturday, December 2.

Alternatively they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Five people - three men and two women - arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the time of the offence have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Four other men arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Supply Class A drugs have all been released under investigation.