A man from Huddersfield has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The man, aged 37, was detained by police investigating the sudden death of a man in Preston.

Lancashire Police were called to an address in Levensgarth Avenue in Fulwood at 5.35am today.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, had suffered serious head injuries. Police say they believe there was a “altercation” at the address.

The victim was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He has yet to be formally identified and officers are trying to trace his next of kin.

A force spokesman said a 37-year-old Huddersfield man and a woman, 36, from Preston, were arrested on suspicion of murder and were currently in police custody.

Det Chief Insp Gareth Willis, from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT), said: “We are still in the early stages of our inquiries and are looking at the circumstances leading up to this man’s death.

“If you have any information you think could help us, please call us on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20180113-0259.”