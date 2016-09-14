Login Register
Huddersfield man Chris Wilks lands the Seabrook crisp taster job - and this is what he'll get!

Chris says getting clear packets back are beyond his powers

Chris Wilks, from Huddersfield, who is hoping to become a flavour tester for Seabrook Crisps
Chris Wilks proved he is worth his salt by being crowned the winner of a nationwide search to find a crisp flavour taster.

The 38-year-old from Lower Cumberworth has become the first ever flavour tester for Bradford-based Seabrook Crisps - a dream job for the crisp-loving supply teacher.

Chris won the title after submitting a tongue-in-cheek video in which he declared his love for Seabrook.

Three shortlisted videos were shared on the crisp brand’s Facebook page and members of the public were invited to vote for their favourite.

Watch: Chris's winning video!

Chris Wilks's winning Seabrook Crisps video
With an impressive 1,932 likes and over 50,000 views, Chris was the clear winner, bagging himself a year’s supply of his favourite Seabrook crisps and a VIP tour of the Seabrook factory - and he will also test out the brand’s future flavours for a whole year.

Chris, who has worked at schools across Huddersfield including King James’s, Almondbury, said: “I can’t believe I’ve won. Becoming the Seabrook champion is a brilliant feeling. The response I’ve had to the video has been a little overwhelming.”

Seabrook crisp taster competition winner Chris Wilks

The design technology teacher has been stopped in the street by strangers who have asked him to use his new-found influence to get defunct flavours back in the shops.

“People have also been asking me to get clear, see-through packets brought back - but it is beyond my powers."

Huddersfield man Chris Wilks, who is hoping to become a flavour tester for crisp maker Seabrook Crisps
Team mates at Cumberworth United Cricket Club have also been ribbing him without mercy, and his daughter, Erin, four, wants to know why everyone keeps asking daddy about crisps.

Seabrook Crisps marketing director, Kevin Butterworth, said: “Congratulations to Chris. He’s landed himself an honorary role most crisp fans could only dream of.”

“We’re really looking forward to working with a true fan to develop our flavour range even further. Chris has proven he’s a true Seabrook aficionado and I’m sure he’ll be a great asset to our team.”

