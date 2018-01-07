Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Huddersfield man confronted by a self-styled paedophile hunter on his doorstep has been named now he has been charged with a criminal offence.

Robert Pearson, 56, was confronted by a member of the group Team Impact called Jamie Lee when he arrived at his Honley home from work at 5.15pm on Friday.

He was arrested minutes later by police and has been held in custody at Huddersfield police station over the weekend.

Late yesterday afternoon Pearson was formally charged with a grooming offence.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He is accused of attempting to cause/incite a boy aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

When he was confronted by Jamie Lee was wearing a Kirklees Council hi-vis jacket.

It is understood that Team Impact had put a fake profile online, posing as a 14-year-old boy called Leo Clark and had waited to see if anyone messaged him.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said on Saturday: “At 5.29pm yesterday police were called to Honley where members of the public had detained a man on suspicion of online grooming offences. Officers attended and arrested a man.”

Pearson is due before Kirklees Magistrates in Huddersfield tomorrow morning.

Team Impact describes itself on Facebook as “a team of volunteers who actively expose online predators.”

There is a suggestion that Pearson is the final person to be confronted in this way by Jamie Lee.

For a post by a person known only as Jay says: “Today is a very sad day for me. My Jamie Lee is leaving us and taking a step back from the team. He’s been with me from the start and he’s protected me, both physically and online. We at Impact will be persistently trying to get him back.”