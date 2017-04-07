Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Huddersfield has sadly died following a motorbike crash in East Yorkshire.

The 57-year-old, who has not been named, died yesterday (Thursday) after a black Suzuki GSX 750 collided with the back of a white Vauxhall Vivaro van on the A614 near to Market Weighton, between Goole and Bridlington.

The incident happened shortly before 3pm.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “The rider of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries and sadly died at the scene.

“The family of the man have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.”

Police are keen to speak to anyone travelling to and from West Yorkshire who may have seen the collision or either of the vehicles beforehand.

Anyone who can help should call 101 asking for Humberside Police, quoting log 317 of 06/04/17.