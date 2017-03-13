Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man caught stealing coats from a Huddersfield shop committed offences to fund his drug habit.

Paul Early, 48, was stopped as he tried to leave a store wearing one of the stolen jackets and holding a carrier bag containing the other two.

He was stopped by staff as he tried to leave The Range shop based in Great Northern Retail Park on February 13.

Early had been witnessed acting suspiciously as he and another male tried on different coats.

When caught he told police: “I’m guilty, I did it.”

He said he would have sold on the items had he successfully taken them.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Locked up in February - these criminals are now behind bars Share this video Watch Next

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said that Early led a chaotic lifestyle and the vast majority of his offending was down to his problem with drugs.

Early, of Bradcroft in Fartown, was found guilty in his absence after missing his original hearing over the offence.

This took place as part of a new procedure where offenders due in court accused of shop theft of items worth under £200 who fail to attend can still be sentenced.

Kirklees magistrates jailed Early for eight weeks.

He must pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.