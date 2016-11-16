Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He’s a man who really knows his (cheese and) onions.

Crisp-loving Chris Wilks, who was crowned Seabrook Crisps’ official taste tester in September, has now completed his first task in his new role - a taste testing masterclass at the company’s factory in Bradford.

He described the smell inside the production plant as “incredible”.

The 38-year-old from Lower Cumberworth landed the dream role when he won a nationwide competition where crisps fans were asked to send in fun film clips explaining why they should become the official Seabrook Champion.

He won the dream role after his video received almost 2,000 votes from the public and over 50,000 views on the crisp brand’s Facebook page.

As part of his prize package, Chris, who works as a supply teacher, was treated to a VIP tour of the Seabrook factory where he saw the entire production process from start to finish.

His taste buds were then put to the test in an exclusive sampling masterclass with Seabrook specialist, Sue Davey, who has worked at the factory for the past four years.

He was shown how to ‘professionally taste’ and define individual flavour qualities, and also got to try out new flavours which are currently being developed by Seabrook’s.

Chris will now continue to test out Seabrook’s future flavours for the next year.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Chris said he really enjoyed looking round the factory.

“Becoming the Seabrook champion has been brilliant.

“I’ve always wanted to see the crisps being made so I really enjoyed the factory tour. The smell was incredible!

“Getting to taste the new flavours that aren’t even out in the shops yet was fantastic.

“I’m looking forward to putting my new found tasting skills to the test as I try more new flavours over the next year.

“I’ll give an honest opinion on what’s working well and let them know if I think they should be making any other flavours. It really is a crisp lover’s dream job!”

Since his win, team mates at Cumberworth United Cricket Club have been ribbing him without mercy.

And his daughter, Erin, four, wants to know why everyone keeps asking daddy about crisps.

The design technology teacher, who has taught at several Huddersfield schools including King James’s, Almondbury, has also been stopped in the street by strangers who have asked him to use his new-found influence to get defunct flavours back in the shops.

“People have also been asking me to get clear, see-through packets brought back - but it is beyond my powers,” he joked.

Winning the competition also meant he bagged himself a year’s supply of his favourite Seabrook crisps, as well as the factory tour.