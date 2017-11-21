Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A busy commuter train was so overcrowded that one passenger ended up having a panic attack.

The TransPennine Express service from Huddersfield to Manchester Airport on Tuesday morning was packed after the earlier service was cancelled.

A commuter claims that people were unable to move on the train, and that one woman became so uncomfortable she ended up having a panic attack.

Lawyer Sarah Aspin, who was travelling on the 8.11am service on her way to work in Manchester, said other passengers had to shuffle about so the woman could sit down and recover.

Sarah, from Huddersfield, tweeted TransPennine Express to say: “The 8.11 delayed train from Huddersfield to Manchester is that packed this morning that someone has just had a panic attack...we pay through the nose for this privilege #unhappycommuter”.

Sarah added: “[The] passenger was okay. Other rail users managed to get her to a seat and get some water down her. The train was just so full of people and absolutely roasting. I couldn’t even reach anywhere to hold on or manoeuvre to even take my coat off!”

A spokesperson for TransPennine Express said: “We are sorry for any discomfort experienced by those travelling on the 08.11 service between Huddersfield and Manchester and have asked for more details about what happened on board so we can offer any further assistance.

“We know that during peak times, our trains are very busy and over the next two years we are delivering an investment of £500 million in brand new trains providing more seats for customers.”