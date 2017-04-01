Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man said he tried to take his own life during an abusive relationship with a police officer.

The 41-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous to protect the identity of his children, was in the relationship for three years before he decided to end it.

He said that the abuse was mainly emotional and mental, but it was also often physical and sexual - with him fearing arrest if he ever retaliated.

He has struggled with clinical depression for most of his adult life and believes that his partner used his mental illness as a tool to manipulate him.

Speaking out two years after the relationship ended, he said: “I don’t trust the police now. You see a different side to them when you go out with a police officer.

“You expect them to protect you but instead she used my vulnerability as a way to control me.”

The security officer met the PC on the job where they exchanged numbers before meeting up alone.

“If I didn’t kiss her ‘right’, she would slap me. That’s what happened the first time and often what would cause arguments,” he said.

“She used to tell me ‘I’ll hit you where it won’t bruise’ and she would flick my ears because the cartilage wouldn’t bruise.

“Then she’d say ‘I didn’t even hit you that hard’ or ‘it’s all in your head, it never happened’.

“She stopped me from doing activities, like playing pool. If I went to the pub, she’d be in a bad mood. If I shaved, she’d ask why and who for.

“She used to tell me that if we had a baby together, it would give me something to live for so I just went along with it.

“When you are that low, you start thinking, ‘Yeah, they know what they’re talking about, I don’t’.

“She was so controlling in the bedroom, I was scared to get aroused. She made me come off my medication, which can limit your sex drive, for a few months to conceive.”

The PC fell pregnant and moved into her partner’s house while heavily pregnant.

The father-of-three said: “When things went south after I came off my medication, she spoke to the crisis team on my behalf, telling me she wouldn’t let them section me because she was a police officer.

“She would come to my GP appointments and made out she was looking after me but behind closed doors, she wasn’t.

“She made me feel like I needed her and I really felt like I did.”

He also said that she was fully aware of his mental health issues from the beginning of their relationship.

“She would tell me that she had other officers watching me while she was at work and I’d see police cars patrolling up and down my street every day. Once when I was a few doors down sitting in a friend’s garden, a police car drove past and she text me straight after saying, ‘Why aren’t you in bed? You’re supposed to be depressed.’

“I tried to take my own life because I couldn’t take it anymore, but my mum found me on time.

“I didn’t know where to turn - I didn’t think anyone would believe me because I’m a man and I knew I couldn’t go to the police.

“She convinced me to go into a psychiatric hospital because I was isolating myself and didn’t want to get out of bed. But I was isolating myself because I didn’t want to be around her.

“Now, she’s using my depression as an excuse for denying me access to my child - the same one she said would give me a reason to live.”

A spokesperson for the force said: “All adult safeguarding issues including allegations of domestic abuse are taken extremely seriously and we work closely with partners to continually improve our services and secure justice for victims.

“Every report of domestic abuse is attended by a Police Officer and where appropriate a crime is recorded, investigated and the victim safeguarded.”